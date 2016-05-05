Andy Goode: Ex-Newcastle Falcons fly-half on RPA player of the year list

Andy Goode had retired in September because of injury problems without playing a game for new club London Irish, before joining Newcastle

Fly-half Andy Goode is on the Rugby Players' Association player of the year shortlist, despite playing only 344 minutes in the Premiership this season.

The 36-year-old ex-England 10 came out of retirement to join Newcastle Falcons in December on a three-month contract.

He made seven appearances, of which four were starts, and scored 57 points to help Falcons avoid relegation.

Wasps' Nathan Hughes, Charles Piutau and George Smith, and Exeter's Thomas Waldrom complete the five-man list.

Third-placed Wasps are also represented on the young player of the year shortlist by 23-year-old back Elliot Daly, who made his England debut this year.

Another two players who have received their first full England honours - Saracens lock Maro Itoje and Harlequins forward Jack Clifford - are also included.

The list is completed by Leicester's Harry Thacker and Northampton's Harry Mallinder.