Adam Jamieson: Cornish Pirates prop retires aged 22 because of neck injury

Adam Jamieson failed to score a try in his time at the Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates prop Adam Jamieson has been forced to retire.

The 22-year-old has failed to recover from a neck injury which has seen him start just once since last November.

The former England Under-20 international joined the Pirates from Bath in 2014 and made 26 appearances for the Championship club.

"It's a huge shock and a tough pill to swallow, as I never thought I would be in this position at just turning 22," said Jamieson

"There have been positives that I'll take from my rugby experiences, including making real friends for life, and my best wishes are expressed to the Pirates for the future.

"Hopefully one day I will be able to watch them play at the Stadium for Cornwall."

Director of rugby Ian Davies said: "We are devastated that Adam has been forced to retire so young.

"Adam was a player who we were looking to re-contract for next season as his willingness to learn, his strong work ethic and general positive attitude on and off the field are the traits that we value strongly when choosing a squad."