Tom Coventry: London Irish head coach unsure over future at relegated club

Tom Coventry joined London Irish at the start of the season from Super Rugby franchise Waikato Chiefs

London Irish head coach Tom Coventry is unsure what the future holds for his position at the club ahead of a full review of its rugby department.

The relegated Premiership outfit will hold an independent review on Monday after just four league wins all season.

"I'm ultimately responsible for the rugby on the field," he told BBC Sport following a 38-12 defeat by Wasps.

"When things aren't going well and you're not winning games, people will look for change."

Former Waikato Chiefs assistant Coventry, who took charge of the Exiles in the summer of 2015, has been given no clues over the proposed coaching structure ahead of next season.

"That's part and parcel of it, I understand that," he added. "As far as what that looks like, I don't have any honest answer.

"I'll probably be the first to know and then we'll get our teeth into whatever that looks like."

Irish will play outside English rugby's top flight for the first time since 1994 next season.

"It's always sad when you come to the end of a season and you haven't achieved what you wanted to as a coach," Coventry said.

"We'll look forward to a break and hopefully get our teeth into something bigger and better for next year.

"For the club it's a step backwards, but hopefully we'll bounce back as soon as we can."