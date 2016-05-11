Chris Pennell: Worcester Warriors full-back extends contract at Sixways

Chris Pennell scored for England against Crusaders at Christchurch ion their New Zealand tour in 2014

Worcester Warriors full-back Chris Pennell has further committed his future to the Premiership club by extending his current contract.

The 29-year-old once-capped England international was already signed up at Sixways until June 2017.

But he has now signed a new undisclosed-length deal to to carry him at least into his early 30s.

"I'm looking forward to doing my bit in shaping a successful future," said Worcester-born Pennell.

"We've got unbelievable fans, a coaching team I'm constantly learning from and great support staff keeping me fit and fed."

Pennell, son of the late England Test cricketer Graham Dilley, has scored 34 tries in 165 appearances since making his Premiership debut back in 2007,

"Chris has been an outstanding member of the squad both on and off the field," said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"We are looking to build a side capable of challenging Europe's elite and Chris certainly possesses the qualities and characteristics which are essential to that."