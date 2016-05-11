London Irish: Andrew Fenby and Tom Guest retire from professional rugby

Andrew Fenby and Tom Guest both struggled to make regular Premiership appearances this season

London Irish players Andrew Fenby and Tom Guest have announced their retirement from professional rugby.

Winger Fenby, 30, a qualified chartered accountant, played for Newcastle and Scarlets before joining Irish in 2013.

Former Harlequins back-row Guest, 31, brings a 14-year playing career to a close having won the Premiership, European Challenge Cup and LV= Cup.

Injuries restricted him to just two Premiership starts this season, his second with London Irish.

Fenby scored two Premiership tries this term as well as a hat-trick against Edinburgh in the European Challenge Cup pool stage.

"I have really enjoyed my time with London Irish and it's with a heavy heart I've come to make this decision and pursue a new opportunity," he said.

Guest made more than 200 appearances for Quins and scored three times for the Exiles and admitted retirement was a tough decision to take.

"There are a lot of experiences that will live long in my memory, and I am grateful to have played rugby at the highest level for many years," he added.