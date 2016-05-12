County Championship: Cornwall have a lot to work on - Sam Matavesi

Sam Matavesi
Plymouth Albion's Sam Matavesi is eligible for Cornwall this season after his club were relegated to National One last year

Cornwall's Fiji international flanker Sam Matavesi says the Duchy have a lot to work to do ahead of their County Championship match at Hertfordshire.

Victory for Cornwall would put them within touching distance of a fourth-successive final at Twickenham.

But Trelawny's Army needed a stoppage-time try to beat Gloucestershire in their opening game.

"It wasn't a very good game, things could have gone better. As a team we've got a lot to work on," Matavesi said.

"On paper we've got a great team, but it doesn't always click. Hopefully people will know their positions and we can kick on, starting this weekend with Hertfordshire."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story