County Championship: Cornwall have a lot to work on - Sam Matavesi
Cornwall's Fiji international flanker Sam Matavesi says the Duchy have a lot to work to do ahead of their County Championship match at Hertfordshire.
Victory for Cornwall would put them within touching distance of a fourth-successive final at Twickenham.
But Trelawny's Army needed a stoppage-time try to beat Gloucestershire in their opening game.
"It wasn't a very good game, things could have gone better. As a team we've got a lot to work on," Matavesi said.
"On paper we've got a great team, but it doesn't always click. Hopefully people will know their positions and we can kick on, starting this weekend with Hertfordshire."