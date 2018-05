London Sevens: Results for 2016 World Rugby Sevens Series finale

Scotland won their first ever round of the World Sevens Series as they beat South Africa in Sunday's final of the London Sevens at Twickenham.

Fiji had already ensured they would retain their overall title and they will go into sevens' maiden Olympic appearance as the World Series champions.

See full tournament results below.

Sunday, 22 May

Quarter-finals

Bowl quarter-final: Canada 19-7 Brazil

Bowl quarter-final: Kenya 19-21 Wales

Bowl quarter-final: Australia 17-12 Portugal

Pool quarter-final: Russia 17-22 Samoa

Cup quarter-final: South Africa 21-19 Argentina

Cup quarter-final: France 7-40 Fiji

Cup quarter-final: New Zealand 14-42 USA

Cup quarter-final: England 0-17 Scotland

Semi-finals

Shield semi-final: Brazil 5-38 Kenya

Shield semi-final: Russia 26-7 Portugal

Bowl semi-final: Canada 17-21 Wales

Bowl semi-final: Samoa 21-22 Australia

Plate semi-final: Argentina 31-5 France

Plate semi-final: New Zealand 35-10 England

Cup semi-final: South Africa 26-21 Fiji

Cup semi-final: USA 17-24 Scotland

Finals

Shield final: Kenya 31-7 Russia

Bowl final: Wales 24-19 Australia

Plate final: Argentina 14-29 New Zealand

Cup final: South Africa 26-27 Scotland

Third Place Play-Off

Fiji 19-26 USA

All times in BST

Saturday, 21 May

Pool A

Samoa 5-12 USA

South Africa 21-7 Canada

Samoa 19-24 Canada

South Africa 14-10 USA

USA 12-12 Canada

Samoa 0-22 South Africa

Pool B

Australia 22-10 Wales

Fiji 10-31 England

Fiji 42-5 Wales

Australia 7-10 England

Fiji 26-0 Australia

England 24-5 Wales

Pool C

France 14-14 Scotland

Kenya 22-17 Portugal

France 45-14 Portugal

Kenya 12-24 Scotland

Scotland 31-14 Portugal

France 29-12 Kenya

Pool D

Argentina 22-12 Russia

New Zealand 31-0 Brazil

Argentina 28-7 Brazil

New Zealand 33-10 Russia

Russia 14-5 Brazil

Argentina 14-14 New Zealand