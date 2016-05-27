County Championship: Cornwall favourites at Twickenham - Graham Dawe

Cornwall lifted the Bill Beaumont Cup in 2015 after two successive losses to Lancashire

Cornwall are favourites to retain their County Championship title on Sunday, according to head coach Graham Dawe.

Cornwall are the reigning champions and will head to Twickenham for their fourth successive final, meeting Cheshire for the first time since 1998 - when the latter won 21-14.

"I'd imagine we'd be billed as favourites," Dawe told BBC Cornwall.

"We've got a bit of responsibility there and it'll be an even bigger disappointment if we don't win."

Cheshire's last appearance in the final was when they beat Gloucestershire in 2002, with the last of their three victories coming in that win over Trelawny's Army in 1998.

"We've been pretty pleased with our game up to a point," Dawe added. "Our set pieces have been OK and our breakdown's been pretty good, but we've lacked continuity.

"An error or a penalty has stopped our momentum and that's the one thing we want to try to overcome - to get a bit more momentum into our game, a bit more continuity, and hopefully find some spaces in their defence."