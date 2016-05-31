Glasgow Warriors sign Fiji scrum-half Nemia Kenatale

Nemia Kenatale (left) played for Fiji at the 2015 Rugby World Cup

Fiji scrum-half Nemia Kenatale has agreed a one-year contract to join Glasgow Warriors from Romanian club Steaua Bucuresti.

The move is subject to the 30-year-old, who has 37 caps, receiving a visa and passing a medical.

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend was seeking a replacement for retiring former Scotland captain Mike Blair.

"He is an experienced scrum-half, having played regularly for Fiji over the last few seasons," he said.

"He excels in the fundamentals of scrum-half play - getting quickly to rucks and passing accurately to his stand-off.

"Like most Fijians, Nemia thrives when the tempo of a game is high, which is the way we aspire to play."

Kenatale moved to Romanian club Farul Constanta from New Zealand province Southland Stags in 2013 before switching to Steaua.

He was part of Fiji's squad for the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England and arrives at Scotstoun as compatriots Leone Nakarawa and Taqele Naiyaravoro exit the Pro12 club for Racing Metro and New South Wales Waratahs respectively.

Kenatale hopes to replicate the impact of fellow Fiji scrum-half Niko Matawalu, who left Glasgow for Bath last summer.

"I want to be as successful as the other Fijian boys who have played for the club and what is important to me is that I'll be playing at a very high level," he said.

"Niko told me about his time in Glasgow and he was very positive about everything.

"I like playing fast-paced running rugby and I'm looking forward to playing that style of rugby in Glasgow next season."

Glasgow have already signed hooker Corey Flynn, from Toulouse, winger Leonardo Sarto, from Zebre, prop Jarrod Firth, from Counties Manukau, and fly-half Rory Clegg, from Oyonnax, for the coming season.