No All Blacks for Chiefs match against Wales

New Zealand v Wales (first Test) Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 11 June Kick-off: 08:35 BST

New Zealand will not release players back to the Chiefs for Wales' midweek game in Hamilton on Tuesday, 14 June.

There are eight Chiefs players in the current All Blacks squad, including 2015 World Cup winners Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane.

Scrum-half Kerr-Barlow is recovering from a broken hand and is expected to miss Saturday's first Test against Wales in Auckland.

But even if passed fit by Tuesday, he will not be released to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are second in Super Rugby's New Zealand conference.

Wales' tour fixtures: 11 June: New Zealand (Auckland) 14 June: Chiefs (Hamilton) 18 June: New Zealand (Wellington) 25 June: New Zealand (Dunedin)

Kerr-Barlow, 26, has won 20 caps for New Zealand and came off the bench in the 2015 World Cup final as the All Blacks beat Australia to win the Webb Ellis trophy.

"When he's ready to come back, he'll jump in our team," said New Zealand assistant coach Ian Foster.

Aaron Cruden, Nathan Harris, Seta Tamanivalu, Damian McKenzie and Charlie Ngatai are the other Chiefs in the New Zealand camp, though Ngatai is currently recovering from a head injury.