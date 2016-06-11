Close menu

England beat Australia 39-28 to win first Test in Brisbane

By James StandleyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marland Yarde scores for England
Marland Yarde scored England's second try, finishing off a long-range attack in Brisbane
Australia (13) 28
Tries: Hooper 2, Folau, Kuridrani Con: Foley Pens: Foley 2
England (19) 39
Tries: Joseph, Yarde, Nowell Cons: Farrell 3 Pens: Farrell 6

England beat the Wallabies for only the fourth time in Australia as they triumphed in a mighty battle in the first Test in Brisbane.

The win looked unlikely when they fell 10-0 behind early on as Michael Hooper and Israel Folau scored for the hosts.

But the tourists hit back through the boot of Owen Farrell and tries from Jonathan Joseph and Marland Yarde.

Australia rallied as Hooper and Tevita Kuridrani crossed, but Jack Nowell had the final word for England.

It was England's first ever win in Brisbane, their biggest points tally home or away against the Wallabies and equalled the 25-14 victory in Melbourne in June 2003 as their biggest margin of victory down under.

Saturday's victory puts them 1-0 ahead in the three Test series, which continues in Melbourne and then Sydney on the next two Saturdays.

James Haskell was at the heart of a tremendous performance from the England pack, while Farrell kicked 24 points in another impressive performance by the versatile Saracen.

Jack Nowell
Jack Nowell's late try gave England a healthy winning margin in Brisbane

Wallaby width shreds England

The hosts started in spectacular fashion, looking to spread the ball wide and outflank England's defence, and they opened the scoring as lively open-side flanker Hooper scooted over after the long-striding Folau had made the initial break.

The 6ft 5in full-back was a menace with ball in hand and when he sliced through off the drifting Bernard Foley, Australia had a 10-point lead after only quarter of an hour.

If the wayward Foley had managed to land his shots at goal - the fly-half's goal-kicking was some way below the standard of the rest of his game - the hosts might have been out of sight.

But they were not and when England finally got themselves into the match, the momentum changed for good.

Farrell puts the boot in

The visitors began to monopolise possession and Farrell cut the home lead to a single point with three penalties.

Worse was to come for the hosts as poor play in their own 22 enabled England centre Joseph to kick ahead and score a try, which Farrell converted.

A penalty apiece made it 19-13 to England at the break, and after the restart the visitors took total control.

Haskell's rampaging break split the Australian defence and gave George Ford - on at fly-half, with Farrell moving to inside centre in place of Luther Burrell - the opportunity to send Yarde over with a raking pass.

Owen Farrell lands a penalty for England
Owen Farrell kicked 24 points, missing just one kick, which hit the post

Bodyline 2.0

Before the match, England coach Eddie Jones had promised 'Bodyline' rugby, and the relentless power of the visitors' pack, with Haskell and the Vunipola brothers, Mako and Billy, stepping up alongside Maro Itoje, forced Australia further onto the back foot.

England's front row had also started shoving the Wallabies back in the scrum and when the home side had Scott Sio sin-binned, and Farrell extended England's lead to 16 points, it looked like game over.

But you can never write off an Australia side in any sport and, down to 14 men and apparently mortally wounded, they decided all out attack was the only response.

Hooper scored his second try to give them hope before Kuridrani blasted over to cut England's lead to just seven points.

But England were in ruthless mood and, after Danny Care tapped a late penalty, Ford's delightful kick set up Nowell to finish the game in style.

Man of the match - James Haskell

James Haskell
James Haskell 's second-half charge laid the foundations for Marland Yarde's vital try

The Wasps flanker continued his re-birth under the astute management of Eddie Jones with a magnificent performance in Brisbane.

Haskell is a big character but seems to be a confidence player, and having been marginalised under the Stuart Lancaster regime, he is now playing arguably the best Test rugby of his career.

In defence he mixed big hits with a ferocious work-rate that saw him cover every blade of grass while making 18 tackles, and he was a constant physical presence at the breakdown too, throwing in three turnovers for good measure.

His running game, dormant for so long in England colours, has also reappeared and his pacy 50m second-half break - which included a side-step many an England winger would covet - was decisive in Yarde's try.

Jonny Wilkinson on Twitter

Australia: Folau; Haylett-Petty, Kuridrani, Kerevi, Horne; Foley, Phipps; Sio, Moore, Holmes, Arnold, Simmons, Fardy, Hooper, Pocock.

Replacements: LealiIfano for Horne (29), Frisby for Phipps (78), Slipper for Sio (66), Polota-Nau for Moore (57), Kepu for Holmes (58), Mumm for Arnold (48), Horwill for Simmons (25), McMahon for Fardy (68).

Sin Bin: Sio (54).

England: Brown; Watson, Joseph, Burrell, Yarde; Farrell, Youngs; M Vunipola, Hartley, Cole, Itoje, Kruis, Robshaw, Haskell, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Nowell for Watson (70), Ford for Burrell (29), Care for Youngs (72), Mullan for M Vunipola (66), Cowan-Dickie for Hartley (72), Hill for Cole (65), Lawes for Kruis (60), Launchbury for B Vunipola (73).

Att: 52,500

Ref: Romain Poite (France).

  • Comment posted by YLeeKai OT, at 14:25 11 Jun 2016

    Great performance, pleased to say Haskel proved me wrong, Man of the match performance.
    Makes me proud to be English(Is that allowed)?
    Hope the football team do the same.

  • Comment posted by Colin, at 19:10 11 Jun 2016

    You know England have got Oz rattled when their coach says "match officials bungled the call on the Bernard Foley no-try" and a former Oz hooker pundit on Fox sports said "referee Romain Poite had allowed Cole to get away with boring in at scrum-time."

    And we're called whinging poms.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, at 14:26 11 Jun 2016

    I await all the "Haskell can't play 7" contributor's apologies, MoM by a country mile. Set play was awesome, scrum was fantastic, (well done Dan Cole, proper old school scrummaging that Aus couldn't handle) and line out supreme. Bench and subs were also key to the victory. Need to stop Falau earlier, but otherwise a great performance.

  • Comment posted by User0302385138, at 17:08 11 Jun 2016

    165 Orwell

    What's the matter with you. This is a great day for England rugby and you insist on trying to spoil it with your sour, clapped-out class war guff.

    Leagues OK but it is only popular along the M62 where it tries to compete with the footie through being simple to understand.

    The immensely sad thing is that most union fans would be delighted to see England beat Aus at league!

  • Comment posted by AndSleep, at 17:11 11 Jun 2016

    91. Posted by The Realist

    I hope the English understand this is a nothing game, it's just a test series. It matters at the World Cup and there you failed, epically.

    =========================================

    We hope you realise that unfortunately, there's no known cure for being a @@@@.

  • Comment posted by User0363466441, at 14:28 11 Jun 2016

    I don't want to get carried away but that was a genuinely impressive performance, pace, power and creativity. Credit to Eddie Jones for making a big call. I also really hope the second test is such a great advert for test rugby.

  • Comment posted by Dave Dykes, at 14:37 11 Jun 2016

    So great to see the spirit in this England team! And the best bit - all our best players are young so have years to grow as a unit and reach their peaks! Bring on 2019!!

  • Comment posted by tonep, at 15:48 11 Jun 2016

    Orwell, Toxic Tel, Realist, the Truth

    Thank god the internet is the only place you four goons can be in the same place at the same time.

  • Comment posted by MDC1991, at 14:30 11 Jun 2016

    What a Test Match! Australia's backs caused England some real problems, such physicality and speed! Definitely room for improvement but an excellent, clinical performance by England today. Haskell proving the doubters wrong. Great to be able to bring Launchbury & Lawes off the bench. Looks like we have a great Series on our hands. Good luck to the Welsh and Irish too this summer.

  • Comment posted by Olo87, at 14:22 11 Jun 2016

    What a start to the series. For the first time in quite a while, England look able to compete with the best, roll on Melbourne!

  • Comment posted by ovalball, at 14:23 11 Jun 2016

    well done England

    keep your heads, next week's game is more important

    sad that we had to bring an Australian in to get us to believe in ourselves

    but even I would have addmit he is doing a great job

  • Comment posted by BearMcRowdy, at 14:24 11 Jun 2016

    I think it is important that we didn't just kick our way to a win on Australian turf. Too many times in the past the Aussies and their press have accused us of being unable to score tries so it is really nice to not only win today but to do it with a few tries thrown in. Well done lads. Gutsy performance. Let's hope we can replicate this in the next test.

  • Comment posted by User0302385138, at 15:00 11 Jun 2016

    It's right to have a little celebration but be under no illusion, the next two matches will be tougher still. The Aussies do not like losing, the players could barely make eye-contact after the whistle, and they will throw everything fair or foul to turn the series around.

    Still, Brisbane is real Aussie redneck pom-bashing country so a win there is particularly sweet.

    Well done Saxons too!

  • Comment posted by Shitcreek Survivor, at 14:24 11 Jun 2016

    Well done England and Eddie. Take a bow Sir Hask of Banterbury.

  • Comment posted by User0009997074, at 18:59 11 Jun 2016

    Can't wait to watch the football tonight; simulation, broken fingernails, referees being abused, women physios being verbally abused, racist chants, hissy-fits, hooligans having a brawl, what a spectacle!

  • Comment posted by jwovens, at 14:40 11 Jun 2016

    I've never seen a back line shift the ball wide so quickly as Aussie did today - fair play they were good.

    I didn't expect Eng to be that much better and more disciplined in the ruck. The first half pens kept us in touch but were in dangerous positions and Aus were lucky not to see yellow earlier.

    Great game. Good luck to the other brits this summer. Unlucky Wales earlier - great effort.

  • Comment posted by User0958242155, at 14:34 11 Jun 2016

    Haskell's career is enjoying a revival under Eddie Jones. Well done to a decent bloke and a man who always plays his heart out for England.

  • Comment posted by Steve S, at 14:56 11 Jun 2016

    Is it me or have the 'England have rubbish flankers' 'experts' gone a bit quiet?

  • Comment posted by markthis1970, at 15:23 11 Jun 2016

    What a terrific advert for rugby with both teams playing with such intensity and skill for 80 minutes. Both teams were a credit.
    Fantastic performance by England and a massive amount of respect to James Haskell who put in a monumental performance in an England shirt.
    Where are the Haskell bashers on here now who constantly kept saying drop him. That man bleeds England.

  • Comment posted by GDayMate, at 16:13 11 Jun 2016

    Bonza game! Was having a few tinnies after 15 mins but crying like Hogans tax return at the end. Reckon its quits you Bstads. Melb promises another great game.

