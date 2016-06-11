Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The All Blacks have won 27 consecutive Tests matches against Wales

Wales captain Sam Warburton backed his side's adventure after their 39-21 defeat by New Zealand in Auckland.

The tourists led with 18 minutes left before conceding 21 unanswered points against the world champions.

"We wanted to play positive rugby. You can't come here and be conservative and expect to edge a win," said Warburton.

"But we're really disappointed to concede seven points right at the end and make the scoreboard look a little bit ugly."

Replacement hooker Nathan Harris scored New Zealand's fifth touchdown of the game with the clock in the red at the end of the second half.

Wales' summer fixtures: 11 June: New Zealand 39-21 Wales (Auckland) 14 June: Chiefs (Hamilton) 18 June: New Zealand (Wellington) 25 June: New Zealand (Dunedin)

All Black captain Kieran Read - leading the team for the first time after the retirement of Richie McCaw - said they had expected Wales to be "fired up".

"We were not up to our normal standards in the first half and had to remember what Test match rugby is all about," he said.

"The boys had a really good attitude in the second half."

Wales play Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton on Tuesday before the second Test in Wellington on 17 June.

Warburton, speaking immediately after the game, added: "Some of our counter-attacking was good.

"But we were playing the world champions and against them one mistake becomes seven points and two mistakes become 14 points.

"We will be back next week, hopefully better."