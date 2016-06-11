World Junior Championship: Ireland stun New Zealand 33-24

Max Deegan goes over to score Ireland's third try against New Zealand in Manchester

A first ever win for a Irish men's side over New Zealand was secured on Saturday with this 33-24 victory at the World U20 Championships in Manchester.

Tries from Jordie Barrett and Shaun Stevenson put the Baby Blacks 14-6 ahead before Greg Jones and Adam McBurney went over for the Irish.

Ireland led 20-14 at the break with Max Deegan's try and two Johnny McPhillips penalties clinching the win.

Malo Tuitama scored two New Zealand tries but champions were beaten.

Ireland won their opener against Wales and victory over Georgia on Tuesday will seal a place in the semi-finals.