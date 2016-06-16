Jack Oulton: Redruth sign Cornish Pirates scrum-half

Jack Oulton's only Exeter appearance came as a replacement against Ospreys in the LV= Cup in January 2014

Redruth have signed Cornish Pirates scrum-half Jack Oulton for the 2016-17 National Two South campaign.

The 20-year-old joined Pirates from Premiership side Exeter Chiefs last year, having featured in the LV= Cup and 'A' League.

But he made just two replacement appearances for the Pirates in the Championship and made his only start in the British and Irish Cup.

Forward Owen Hambly and back Ethan Tyler have also joined the Reds.

Hambly returns to the club after a year away form the sport while Tyler, who can play on the wing or at full-back, was previously part of the Exeter Chiefs academy group based in Truro.

"All three are very exciting players and will add to the already strong squad at the Rec," head coach Steve Larkins told the club website.

"More signings are to be made in the coming weeks before pre-season training which starts on 12 July with the first friendly match away to Swansea on 20 August."