Wales centre Jamie Roberts is undergoing return-to-play protocols after taking a blow to the head in Saturday's 36-22 defeat by New Zealand.

Roberts, 29, suffered a cut to his head in a collision with All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa in the opening minute against the world champions.

He played for 78 minutes after the clash and hopes to be available for Saturday's final Test match in Dunedin.

"I had a few stitches, it was quite a nasty knock," said the Lions back.

"It's the nature of the beast, the head has taken quite a few knocks over the last decade.

"I'm feeling alright. Obviously there's a protocol to follow after a head knock so I'm doing that and fingers crossed I will be alright for selection on Saturday.

"I got to know Fekitoa quite well 30 seconds into the game. The rest of the game is a bit of a blur."

New Zealand have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and Warren Gatland's side are looking to avoid a tour whitewash.

They began the three-Test series with a 39-21 defeat at Eden Park, before a 40-7 thrashing by the Chiefs in a midweek game.

Wales have now lost 28 consecutive matches against the All Blacks, with their last win coming in 1953.

But Roberts says the Welsh football's team 3-0 win over Russia at Euro 2016 and their progress to the knockout stages has inspired the rugby side before this weekend's game in Dunedin.

"Most of the boys were watching it in the team room," he said.

"It's fantastic for the country and all the lads are pretty stoked, so all the best to those boys in the knockout stages.

"The football lads have inspired a nation, there's no doubt about that. It's pretty awesome stuff."