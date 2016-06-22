Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales centre Jonathan Davies tackles Beauden Barrett in the second 2016 Test in Wellington

Third Test: New Zealand v Wales Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin Date: Saturday, 25 June 2016 Kick-off: 08:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport app, Connected TV, and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

New Zealand have made five starting changes for the third Test against Wales in Dunedin on Saturday.

Beauden Barrett starts at fly-half after Aaron Cruden's neck injury in their second-Test win.

Elliott Dixon makes his debut at blind-side flanker, replacing Jerome Kaino.

Charlie Faumuina is in for prop Owen Franks, Julian Savea returns at wing for Waisake Naholo, who drops to the bench, and George Moala replaces the injured Malakai Fekitoa.

Prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi and back-rower Liam Squire could make their debuts off the bench as the All Blacks seek a 3-0 whitewash.

Wales name their team later on Wednesday, and will be without forwards Gethin Jenkins, Bradley Davies and Josh Turnbull, who have returned home with injuries.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen said having won the series, it was time for the All Blacks to discover more about their fringe and aspiring players.

The former Wales coach said: "It'll be exciting to see these new players making their mark for the first time in the black jersey.

"That said, we're expecting another brutal Test match, with the expectation that Wales will again chuck the kitchen sink at us.

"We've seen over the last two Tests that they're a very good side who play physical, combative and innovative rugby."

Sam Whitelock will make his 75th Test with lock partner Brodie Retallick and scrum-half Aaron Smith each making a 50th New Zealand appearance.

The All Blacks have not lost in 40 games on home soil, 22 of them under Hansen, while Wales have not beaten New Zealand in 28 attempts since 1953 - and have never won against them away from home.

New Zealand: Israel Dagg; Ben Smith, George Moala, Ryan Crotty, Julian Savea; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Charlie Faumuina, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Elliot Dixon, Sam Cane, Kieran Read (capt).

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Luke Romano, Liam Squire, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Lima Sopoaga, Waisake Naholo.