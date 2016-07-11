Andy Robinson: Eddie Jones' England team have 'World Cup potential'

England became the first touring side to win a series in Australia 3-0 since South Africa in 1971 this summer

Ex-England coach Andy Robinson believes the current side have the potential to emulate the World Cup winners of 2003.

Robinson, now director of rugby at Bristol, was an assistant to Sir Clive Woodward before taking over as head coach from 2004 to 2006.

"This side can go all the way," Robinson told BBC 5 live. "They are well coached and have a great attitude.

"They are tough competitors and their feet are on the floor in terms of the mental edge that they have."

Under Eddie Jones, England backed up a Grand Slam in the Six Nations earlier this year with a 3-0 series win in Australia last month, which was a remarkable achievement, according to Robinson.

"I can't stress enough how great that is," he said. "I've taken sides down to Australia - and sides have gone on many occasions - and been beaten heavily on a summer tour before winning at Twickenham.

"So to go away [from home] after a long season and perform in the way they did was tremendous.

Jones masterminded Japan's shock victory over South Africa in last year's World Cup before joining England

"It's slightly different to the side that we had in 2003 because our side was a little bit older. This is a young side, and it bodes well for English rugby that this team can play together for many, many years, and that's very exciting."

And as he prepares Bristol for their return to the Aviva Premiership, Robinson feels the game in England is in rude health.

"I think English rugby, and the professional game in the British Isles, has been developing over the last four or five seasons," he added.

"The World Cup was a tremendous advert for that in the way the games were supported, and Bristol can add to this.

"We have a travelling support, so I see the support of matches getting better and better, and that bodes well for English rugby."