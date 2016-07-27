Byron McGuigan: Sale Sharks sign former Exeter Chiefs back

Byron McGuigan was restricted to five appearances at Premiership finalists Exeter last season

Sale Sharks have signed former Exeter Chiefs utility back Byron McGuigan on a two-year deal.

The Namibia-born 26-year-old has also spent time with Glasgow Warriors, New Zealand side Bay of Plenty and South Africa's Border Bulldogs.

McGuigan has represented Scotland Sevens and can play in number of positions across the back line.

"It's a great opportunity for me as it is a club with great ambition," he told BBC Sport.

"It's awesome to come here, Manchester is a lovely city so I'm excited to start."

He is Sale's 11th new signing ahead of the upcoming Premiership season, which the Sharks will start at Newcastle on Friday, 2 September.