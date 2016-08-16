Cameron Neild: Sale Sharks hooker signs new contract

Cameron Neild made his debut in September 2014 against Bath

Sale Sharks hooker Cameron Neild has agreed a new four-year contract with the Premiership side.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Sale academy and broke into the team at blindside flanker last season.

He made 23 appearances for the Sharks last season and scored his first professional try against Leicester.

"I'm really chuffed to be staying at the club, it's the club I used to go and support growing up" he told the club website.

The former England Under-20 international joins a number of players to sign new deals since Sale were taken over by CorpArq in June.

"Cameron is a great young player who has come through the academy and shone last season," said director of rugby Steve Diamond.

"We're pleased he's chosen to extend his deal at the club and I have no doubt that he will continue to progress."