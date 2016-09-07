Warren Gatland: Big names will miss out on Wales selection in autumn

Warren Gatland has been named British and Irish Lions coach for the second time

Warren Gatland has said some players will miss out on being selected for Wales' autumn internationals under the so-called Gatland's Law.

The rule means only three players who play outside Wales can be picked.

Robert Howley will deputise for Gatland, who will take charge of the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

"A couple of big names and big players are going to miss out in the autumn," Gatland said,

"That's going to be quite dramatic.

"Everyone's been questioning whether we're going to stick to that policy, and I can guarantee you that that's going to happen. The players have been informed."

Robert Howley (left) will take charge of Wales while Gatland concentrates on his role with the Lions

Wales host Australia, Argentina, Japan and South Africa at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in November.

Jamie Roberts, George North, Rhys Priestland and Luke Charteris are among the players who play in England, while Leigh Halfpenny is with Toulon in France.

In August, 2014, the Welsh Rugby Union and Wales' four professional regions signed a £60m, six-year deal that settled a long-running dispute over the sport's future.

That deal included rules that mean players based outside Wales could be overlooked in favour of home-based talent.

The policy ruled no player based overseas should represent Wales, although they are able to make exceptions.