Super Rugby's Blues sign ex-Scarlets back Michael Collins
Former Scarlets utility back Michael Collins has signed for Auckland-based Super Rugby side Blues for 2017.
New Zealand-born Collins qualifies for Wales via his Llanelli-born grandfather and played for Scarlets on a short-term contract in 2015-16.
The 23-year-old has since returned to Otago and shone in New Zealand's Mitre 10 Cup.
Blues coach and ex-New Zealand captain Tana Umaga said: "He will be a real asset."