Super Rugby's Blues sign ex-Scarlets back Michael Collins

Michael Collins made 17 Scarlets appearances in 2015-16 and can play centre or in the back three.

Former Scarlets utility back Michael Collins has signed for Auckland-based Super Rugby side Blues for 2017.

New Zealand-born Collins qualifies for Wales via his Llanelli-born grandfather and played for Scarlets on a short-term contract in 2015-16.

The 23-year-old has since returned to Otago and shone in New Zealand's Mitre 10 Cup.

Blues coach and ex-New Zealand captain Tana Umaga said: "He will be a real asset."