European Challenge Cup final: Cardiff Blues v Gloucester

European Challenge Cup final Venue: San Mames Stadium, Bilbao Date: Friday, 11 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Gloucestershire and the BBC Sport website

Ellis Jenkins captains Cardiff Blues in Friday's European Challenge Cup final against Gloucester, as Gethin Jenkins misses out through injury.

The majority of the side that beat Pau is recalled, with Gareth Anscombe at full-back and Jarrod Evans at fly-half.

Gloucester return to a more familiar XV, after making 11 changes for last Saturday's loss at Saracens.

Ruan Ackermann starts at number eight in place of Ben Morgan, in their only change from their previous match.

The Cherry and Whites, who won the competition in 2006 and 2015, are bidding to go one step better than 2017, when they lost the Challenge Cup final to French side Stade Francais in Edinburgh.

Blues head coach Danny Wilson, meanwhile, has made 10 changes to the starting line-up that faced the Ospreys two weeks ago.

The injured Jenkins and Alex Cuthbert are replaced by Rhys Gill and Blaine Scully respectively, while Taufa'ao Filise is preferred at tight-head and will make his 255th and final appearance for the region.

Filise is the sole survivor from the Blues' starting line-up that claimed an Amlin Challenge Cup final victory over Toulon in 2010.

Gloucester beat the Blues at the quarter-final stage of the Challenge Cup last season

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"The past two weeks were a big disappointment for us, that's not how we wanted the season to end, but the good thing is we have this massive opportunity on Friday.

"It can put a lot of smiles back on faces and take a lot of pain away if we can lift that trophy.

"The Blues are a side who play similarly to us, they contest the breakdown very well and they're a very good side, but it's important that we play to our own style."

Blues go into the game having won 10 of their last 12 games.

Cardiff Blues head coach Danny Wilson said: "It has been a great achievement to reach this stage but we will now settle for nothing less than winning... we are all determined to deliver some silverware to the region.

"Losing Gethin, and all the experience and leadership he brings, is obviously a blow but Rhys Gill is a more than capable replacement and I have run out of superlatives for Taufa'ao Filise.

"It promises to be an electric occasion between two sides that like to run the ball and play attacking rugby.

"Gloucester will be highly motivated for a European final, will be well-prepared and emotionally in a place that they will be bouncing to try to turn us over but that will be no different to ourselves."

Friday will also be Wilson's and backs and attack coach Matt Sherratt's final game at the region.

Cardiff Blues: Anscombe; Lane, Lee-Lo, Halaholo, Scully; Evans, Williams; Gill, Dacey, Filise, Davies, Turnbull, Navidi, Jenkins (c), Williams.

Replacements: Myhill, Thyer, Andrews, Welch, Robinson, Williams, Smith, Morgan.

Gloucester: Woodward; Marshall, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Trinder; Burns, Braley; Hohneck, Hanson, Afoa, Slater (c), Galarza, Polledri, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Matu'u, Rapava Ruskin, Balmain, Clarke, Morgan, Vellacott, Symons, Hudson.

