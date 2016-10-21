George Kruis: Saracens and England lock has ankle surgery

George Kruis is an integral part of a Saracens side who are the reigning English and European champions

Saracens' George Kruis has become the latest player to join England's injury list ahead of the autumn Tests.

The second row, an ever-present part of Eddie Jones' England side in 2016, has had minor surgery on an ankle injury.

Sarries boss Mark McCall expects the 26-year-old to be out for "a number of weeks", adding "we're in agreement it's in the best interests of the player to undergo this minor procedure now".

He joins James Haskell, Anthony Watson and Jack Nowell on the sidelines.

Nowell's Exeter team-mate Luke Cowan-Dickie joined England's injury list at the weekend, while Manu Tuilagi (groin) and Jack Clifford (ankle), and uncapped flankers Mike Williams (broken arm) and Sam Jones (broken leg), are all out of the autumn Tests.

Kruis has won 18 caps since making his debut against New Zealand in 2014.

He was an integral part of the side which won the Six Nations Grand Slam earlier this year, and started all three Tests in the series whitewash against Australia in the summer.

England play four Tests this autumn, starting against South Africa at Twickenham on 12 November.