England v South Africa: Courtney Lawes fit to face Springboks

Courtney Lawes made his debut for England in 2009 and has won 49 caps

England v South Africa Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live & live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England second row Courtney Lawes has been declared fit to face South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

Northampton's Lawes, 27, missed training last week because of a knee injury but has recovered to take a full part in the preparations for the match against the Springboks.

His return to fitness means he is in line to start alongside Joe Launchbury, with Bath's Dave Attwood on the bench.

"Courtney is good to go," defence coach Paul Gustard told BBC Sport.

England's 34-man squad gathered at their Bagshot base on Sunday evening, and Gustard reported no fresh injury concerns.

He also welcomed the arrival of Melbourne Storm defence coach Jason Ryles, who has been recruited on a short-term basis.

"It's brilliant for me," Gustard said. "If I don't develop then I am standing still, and if I am standing still then I am going backwards."

Gustard says fresh voices from outside the camp are of benefit to both coaches and players.

World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson and former Australia players Glen Ella and George Smith are among those to have worked with England since Eddie Jones' arrival as head coach.

"We are trying to give a world-class environment for the players to learn," said Gustard.

"I went over to New Zealand Warriors, went to Wigan and went to Warrington to try and see what they do in their sport that is slightly different to what we do traditionally."

Gustard says Saturday's game will give another indicator as to how England are developing as a team.

"We want to win the World Cup in 2019, and along the way we have to play teams like this and we have to beat them," he said.

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.