Ratu Tagive: Glasgow Warriors sign winger on one-year deal

Ex-Brumbies player Ratu Tagive boosts Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend's options on the wing

Glasgow Warriors have signed Australian Ratu Tagive on a one-year contract following an injury to fellow wing Leonardo Sarto.

Italian Sarto is out for up to six months after shoulder surgery.

Former rugby league player Tagive most recently played for Eastern Suburbs and was previously with ACT Brumbies.

"Taqele Naiyaravoro is a really good mate of mine and he only had good things to say about his experience at Glasgow," said Tagive.

"That was really reassuring.

"One thing I've noticed about watching Glasgow Warriors is their play is a lot more expansive than I anticipated, so it's really exciting and I can't wait to get started."

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend said: "Ratu is quick and powerful and arrives at a good time with Leonardo out for a few months through injury.

"He has played at a good level in Australia and has shown that he has the ability to score tries and will help provide competition for places on the wing.

"I'm sure that he will develop within our environment and it won't take him long to look to get to grips with the style of rugby we play."