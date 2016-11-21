England's Joe Launchbury banned for two weeks for kick

Launchbury went on to score two tries against Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday

England lock Joe Launchbury has been banned for two weeks for kicking an opponent during his side's victory over Fiji, ruling him out of the remaining autumn internationals.

The incident occurred when Launchbury, 25, tried to kick the ball away at the base of a ruck but made contact with Fiji centre Asaeli Tikoirotuma.

The ban rules him out of England's Tests against Argentina and Australia.

Launchbury accepted the act, missed by the officials, warranted a red card.

The kick was deemed reckless rather than intentional by an independent disciplinary committee, resulting in what would have been a four-week suspension.

However, this was reduced to two weeks because of mitigating factors, including the Wasps forward's guilty plea, his previous clean record and good conduct at the hearing.