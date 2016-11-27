England beat Argentina despite early Elliot Daly red card

England scored a penalty try after Matias Orlando (14) deliberately knocked on with Tom Wood poised to score

Old Mutual Wealth Series England (16) 27 Tries: Penalty try, May Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell 5 Red card: Daly Argentina (7) 14 Tries: Isa, Cordero Cons: Hernandez 2 Red card: Pieretto

England won their 13th match in a row by beating Argentina despite Elliot Daly's red card after less than five minutes at Twickenham.

Wing Daly was dismissed for taking out Leonardo Senatore in mid-air but a penalty try and three Owen Farrell penalties opened up a 16-0 lead.

Tries from Facundo Isa and Santiago Cordero cut the gap to two points.

A Jonny May score pulled England clear with Argentina's Enrique Pieretto also sent off for a stamp on Joe Marler.

It is England's 12th win under Eddie Jones and sets them up for next Saturday's visit of Australia when another victory would equal the Red Rose's longest winning run, set across 2002-03.

Argentina end their northern hemisphere tour with three defeats following losses to Wales and Scotland.

The result also ensures the World Cup semi-finalists will be amongst the third seeds in the draw for the 2019 tournament next May, potentially placing them in a 'group of death'.

Daly has a very early bath

Elliot Daly is the first England player to be sent off at Twickenham since Lewis Moody against Samoa in 2005

Daly became only the fifth England player to be sent off in an international after taking out number eight Senatore as he caught a high ball.

The 24-year-old, who usually plays in the centre for Wasps, tipped Senatore over his shoulder and the Argentine, who was unable to continue, landed heavily on his head and neck.

After viewing the video replay, referee Gauzere told Daly he had no option but to show the red card.

Later in the half there was a similar incident as May was taken out by Juan Pablo Estelles, but only a penalty was awarded as the Worcester man landed on his side.

"Elliot's tackle was an error of judgement but I've got no issue with the decision, none at all," said Jones."

"Losing Elliot was tough but we adapted well and it was a great team effort. Some of the forwards were outstanding."

England show character in adversity

Jonny May has scored eight tries in 21 international appearances

The hosts looked to be seriously up against it when Isa and Cordero scored either side of the break against 13 men after Daly's dismissal and a yellow for Dan Cole.

Jones' men dug in and managed to resist a tiring Argentina for the rest of the game. They even began to gain the upper hand in the scrum with Farrell kicking two further penalties before May ran in the corner after George Ford, Tom Wood and Jonathan Joseph drew tackles to release the Gloucester man.

Despite the Daly red, it had looked like it would be a more straightforward victory when referee Pascal Gauzere awarded England a penalty try just before the half hour after Matias Orlando deliberately knocked forward a Chris Robshaw pass with Wood poised to score.

Fourteen quick points against 13 men

Argentina scored their first points in the 48th minute of the first half

A key passage of the match came at the end of the first half as Argentina's pack laid siege to the England line with the hosts forced to concede a succession of penalties.

The visitors decided to pass up the opportunity for an easy three points and opted for repeated scrums. As the penalties accumulated, England lost Billy Vunipola to injury and Cole to the sin-bin as Gauzere lost patience with the repeat offending.

With the half in its 48th minute, replacement flanker Isa eventually picked up and drove through scrum-half Ben Youngs to give Argentina a huge boost going into the belated break.

Holding a two-man advantage, they went for the jugular at the start of the second half, moving the ball across the field to Estelles. The winger drew in Mike Brown on the left flank and quick passes sent Cordero clear under the posts.

The gap was suddenly down to two points and Jones' 100% winning record looked in danger, but the hosts dominated once Cole returned to the field.

"The way we adapted our tactics and coped with the problems was tremendous," said Jones. "It is credit to our strength and conditioning staff to get the players to the level of fitness they showed in the last 20 minutes.

"I think we won the match before half-time. The way we held on with those scrums was superb. It was 15 men against 13 but we coped."

It ended with another red

Enrique Pieretto and Joe Marler shook hands after their confrontation but they were shown a red card and yellow card respectively

The match ended as it began with Gauzere showing another red card, this time to Argentina's Pieretto who stamped on fellow replacement Marler after the England prop held on to him.

Marler was shown a yellow for his part in the incident.

Analysis

Former England captain Lewis Moody on BBC Two

Going down to 14 men, England will be very happy to come out with a win. They did it in the end and had to absorb pressure but took the penalties that were on offer.

England have been on a fantastic run and could end up equalling the team of 2002-2003. This group has so much building to do, there is so much more to come.

They will beat Australia next week, they are so confident and can take a lot out of this.

What's next?

England end their autumn campaign with the visit of Australia next Saturday (14:30 GMT), looking to make it four wins in four weeks.

"We are looking forward to Australia next week. It is going to be a bit of fun because the Australian media last June was very disrespectful to us," added Jones.

Line-ups

England: Brown, Daly, Joseph, Farrell, May, Ford, Youngs, M. Vunipola, Hartley, Cole, Lawes, Kruis, Robshaw, Wood, B. Vunipola.

Replacements: Slade for Brown (75), Care for Youngs (70), Marler for M. Vunipola (60), George for Hartley (60), Sinckler for Cole (74), Harrison for B Vunipola (38).

Not Used: Ewels, Te'o.

Sin-bin: Cole (40), Marler (75).

Sent off: Daly (5).

Argentina: Tuculet, Orlando, Moroni, Gonzalez Iglesias, Cordero, Hernandez, Cubelli, Noguera, Creevy, Herrera, Petti, Alemanno, Matera, Ortega Desio, Senatore.

Replacements: Pablo Estelles for Cordero (75), Landajo for Cubelli (68), Garcia Botta for Noguera (64), Montoya for Creevy (62), Pieretto for Herrera (62).

Not Used: Isa, Lezana, De la Fuente.

Sin-bin: Orlando (29), Matera (66).

Sent off: Pieretto (76).

Match officials

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Touch judges: Marius Mitrea (Italy), Ian Davies (Wales)

TMO: Tim Hayes (Wales)

Attendance: 81,586

