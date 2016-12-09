London Welsh: Liquidated club disqualified British & Irish Cup

London Welsh won their opening two matches in the British and Irish Cup

London Welsh have been disqualified from the British & Irish Cup after the Championship club went into liquidation on Thursday.

The Exiles were top of their group but the results of their first two matches in Pool Two have been wiped out.

Welsh postponed Saturday's match against Doncaster Knights because they are unable to raise a side.

The Old Deer Park side, who won the competition last season, can appeal against the decision.

A statement from the Rugby Football Union said: "The [British & Irish Cup] Organising Committee's decision was due to the uncertainty of London Welsh's future, its inability to fulfil the next two fixtures and the uncertainty as to whether the club would be able to fulfil its remaining fixtures."

