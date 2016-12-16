European Challenge Cup: Newport Gwent Dragons 22-7 Worcester Warriors

Tavis Knoyle came on as a replacement for Dragons in Saturday's defeat at Worcester

European Rugby Challenge Cup Newport Gwent Dragons (10) 22 Tries: Knoyle, Morgan, Hobbs Cons: O'Brien 2 Pens: O'Brien Worcester Warriors (7) 7 Tries: Braid Cons: Braid

Newport Gwent Dragons battled to a 22-7 victory over a brave 14-man Worcester side to keep their European Challenge Cup hopes alive.

The Warriors had flanker Sam Betty sent off for a punch after just 15 minutes.

Man of the match Tavis Knoyle, Tyler Morgan and Sam Hobbs crossed, with Angus O'Brien adding seven points.

Worcester's early opening try came from Connor Braid but they rarely threatened to repeat the dominance they showed at Sixways a week earlier.

The Dragons had to make four late changes because of illness, with international forwards Rhys Thomas and Cory Hill among those dropping out, while the visitors had seven forwards on the bench.

Worcester struck inside two minutes when Canadian fly-half Braid was awarded the touchdown, converting it himself, following a kick and chase from halfway.

But Knoyle's corner scramble, converted by O'Brien, levelled the scores after a scorching break from Rhys Jones.

Betty's red card spurred the visitors on to the attack, with a sin-bin for home flanker Ollie Griffiths for collapsing a maul, levelling the numbers temporarily.

O'Brien's 25th-minute penalty was the only other score of a scrappy first half to nudge the Dragons 10-7 ahead.

The stalemate was broken when Wales centre Morgan cut through to score on 50 minutes, moments after coming on for a limping Jones.

Prop Hobbs then drove over from close quarters with O'Brien's conversion putting the Dragons three scores ahead at 22-7 going into the last quarter.

Adam Warren twice crossed the line before being recalled for knock-ons, while replacement Sarel Pretorius could not finish a late break as the clock passed 80 minutes.

It left the Dragons short of a bonus point despite their second-half dominance, but still second in the group on points difference.

Brive top the group after a bonus-point 38-18 win over Russian side Enisei-STM, putting the French club five points ahead of the Dragons and Enisei with two games to play.

Dragons head coach Kingsley Jones told BBC Wales Sport:

"We were disappointed at half-time but the second half performance was reasonable.

"We were also disappointed not to get that bonus-point try. Adam Warren did score but you've got to celebrate the wins.

"We've got to go the hard way. We still have to beat Enisei at home but we need to be in a position to go to Brive and have everything to play for."

Newport Gwent Dragons: Jones; Prydie, Beard, Warren, Hewitt; O'Brien, Knoyle; Hobbs, Dee, Fairbrother, Screech, Landman, Crosswell, Griffiths, Evans (capt).

Replacements: Buckley, Price, Brown, Davies, Keddie, Pretorius, Morgan, Benjamin.

Worcester Warriors: Adams; Howard, Stelling, Mills (capt), Hammond; Braid, de Cothi; Bower (Appiah 67), Singleton (Williams 67), Daniels (Schonert 68), Spencer (Kitchener 59), Scotland-Williamson, Betty, Mama (Taylor 60), Cox (Hewitt 68).

Replacements (not used): Ripper-Smith, Shillcock.

Sent off: Betty (15)

Referee: David Wilkinson.