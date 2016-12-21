Dylan Hartley: Red card let England down - Eddie Jones

Dylan Hartley was sent off six minutes after coming on for Northampton against Leinster for this swinging arm on Sean O'Brien

England captain Dylan Hartley "let his country down" with the third red card of his career, says coach Eddie Jones.

Northampton hooker Hartley is serving a six-week ban for catching Leinster's Sean O'Brien with a swinging arm in a Champions Cup match earlier this month.

The 30-year-old has now accumulated 60 weeks in suspensions, but is available for England's Six Nations defence.

"This is not the last chance for him but he understands he can't behave in the way he did," Jones said.

Speaking in the Telegraph, the Australian added: "Dylan will be more disappointed than anyone about what has happened. He has got to cop the penalty because the World Rugby directive on protecting the head is 100% right.

"He has let down himself, he has let down his club and he has let down his country."

Hartley's dismissal in Northampton's 37-10 home defeat by Leinster had jeopardised his involvement in England's Six Nations campaign, with their opening fixture against France at Twickenham on 4 February. However, he is eligible to play again from 23 January.

He was dropped from the World Cup squad last year under former head coach Stuart Lancaster after he headbutted Saracens' Jamie George.

Hartley has been selected to lead the side for Jones' 13 Tests in charge, all victories, but the 56-year-old has not guaranteed he will retain the captaincy.

Jones said: "He is eligible for selection for the Six Nations and it comes down to the case for every selection - we pick the best 23 and if he is in the best 23, then he has a chance to be captain."

Hartley's rap sheet April 2007 - 26 weeks for eye gouging December 2014 - three weeks for elbowing March 2012 - eight weeks for biting May 2015 - four weeks for headbutting December 2012 - two weeks for punching December 2016 - six weeks for striking May 2013 - 11 weeks for swearing at a referee Total = 60 weeks

