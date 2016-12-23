Brok Harris: Prop signs a new deal at Newport Gwent Dragons

Brok Harris (centre) is the latest of a clutch of players to commit their futures to the Newport Gwent Dragons

Newport Gwent Dragons prop Brok Harris has signed a contract extension at the Welsh region.

Harris, 31, joined from South African Super Rugby side Stormers in August 2014.

The tight-head, who can also play loose-head, has made over 60 appearances for the Dragons.

"He is fantastic in the rugby environment and is a great character to have around," said Dragons head coach Kingsley Jones.

Harris himself believes there is a bright future ahead for the Dragons.

"I've always said that there are a lot of talented players in the Dragons squad," said Harris.

"And since the change in the coaching staff came, a team environment has been created where gifted players are mentored by the more experienced players, ensuring that the combination of talent and experience, results in our performance.

"This has led me to believe that there is a bright future for the Dragons and therefore the decision to stay with the region came naturally as I feel that I can contribute more towards the future of the team."

Head coach Jones added: "Brok decided to extend his contract without going to the market and that's a big compliment to the region.

"If he had gone to the market place I am sure that he could've chosen any club, as he is a player of quality and experience.

"He's one of the best rugby playing tight-heads in the league and he brings us a lot, not only on game day, but in the environment and the amount of time he spends with Lloyd Fairbrother and Leon Brown is testament to the type of person he is."

Brok joins Welsh international Hallam Amos, lock Rynard Landman and back-rower Ed Jackson amongs a group of players who have committed their futures to the Dragons.