England Women 26-13 France Women

Women's Six Nations England: (0) 26 Try: Waterman, Wilson-Hardy Cons: Scarratt 2 Pens: Scarratt 4 France: (13) 13 Tries: Izar, Mignot Pen: Le Duff

England Women fought back from 13 points down at the break to defeat defending Six Nations champions France at Twickenham.

The visitors had a comfortable lead at the break through tries from Shannon Izar and Gaelle Mignot.

Full-back Danielle Waterman began the fightback, bursting over from Katy Mclean's pass after 50 minutes.

Emily Scarratt's kicking edged England 19-13 clear before Amy Wilson-Hardy crossed to wrap up victory late on.

The winger's second international try means England head into next weekend's meeting with Wales at Cardiff Arms Park second in the table behind Ireland.

It is also a measure of revenge for Simon Middleton's side, who lost a dramatic winner-takes-all meeting with France in the final round of last year's competition.

England: Waterman; Thompson, Scarratt, Reed, Wilson-Hardy; Mclean, Hunt; Clark, Cokayne, Keates; Taylor, Millar-Mills; Noel-Smith, Packer, Hunter.

Replacements: Fleetwood, Lucas, Bern, Aldcroft, Cleall, Mason, Scott, Burford.

France: Tremouliere; Guiglion, Ladagnous, Poublan, Izar; Le Duff, Le Pesq; Arricastre, Mignot, Duval; Corson, Forlani; Mayans, Menager, N'Diaye.

Replacements: Thomas, Lahbib, Ferer, Annery, Cabalou, Boujard, Rivoalen, Carricaburu.