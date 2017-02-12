Brian Mujati: Ospreys sign Sale Sharks prop until end of the season

Brian Mujati scores for Sale Sharks against Newport Gwent Dragons

Ospreys have signed Sale Sharks' former South Africa tight head prop Brian Mujati until the end of the season.

The 32-year old, who has won 12 caps for his country, has been signed to provide injury cover.

Ospreys tight heads Dmitri Arhip and Ma'afu Fia are currently sidelined and Rhodri Jones is in the Wales squad.

"Brian has proven quality at the top level and will add so much experience to the squad, particularly over the coming weeks," coach Steve Tandy said.

Mujati has played in Super Rugby with Lions and Stormers, in Top 14 in France with Racing Metro, and in England with Northampton Saints and Sale.

At Northampton Mujati was a losing Heineken Cup and Premiership finalist, and an Anglo-Welsh Cup winner.

Ospreys Head Coach, Steve Tandy, said he is expecting Mujati to make a big impact.

"This is an important signing for us given the injury situation with Dmitri and Ma'afu. Our performances this season have put us in a really strong position but we still have eight PRO12 games to go, and a Challenge Cup quarter-final in April," he said.

"In Rhodri Jones and Daniel Suter we have two young men who will be heavily involved but we can't go through such a big run of games with only two fit pro tight heads on our books, particularly with Rhodri still a part of the Six Nations squad and potentially away on Wales duty. It's a critical position and we felt that we had to act now."