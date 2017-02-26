BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: How Italy baffled England at the breakdown

Analysis: How Italy baffled England at the breakdown

Former internationals Jeremy Guscott, Paul O'Connell and Jonathan Davies analyse how Italy baffled England by employing the innovative tactic of not committing any men to the breakdown beyond the initial tackler, meaning no ruck was formed and offside became irrelevant. Italian defenders could therefore stand between England's half-backs - creating confusion for the men in white.

READ MORE: Six Nations 2017: England 36-15 Italy

