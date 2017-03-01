Tom Cowan-Dickie: Cornish Pirates re-sign versatile prop for 2017-18 season

Tom Cowan-Dickie joined National League One club Plymouth Albion in 2012

Tom Cowan-Dickie will return to Cornish Pirates from Plymouth Albion next season after agreeing a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who can play as a hooker or prop, made his Championship debut in October 2010.

He previously made 21 appearances across two seasons before spells with Exeter Chiefs and Redruth.

"He has already gained considerable experience and at the same time clearly has the potential to take his game to another level," said coach Alan Paver.