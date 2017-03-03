Merthyr RFC make offers to Joe Bearman and Pete Edwards

Joe Bearman joined Ospreys in 2011 from Newport Gwent Dragons

Merthyr RFC have made offers to Ospreys back-row Joe Bearman and Scarlets prop Pete Edwards for the 2017-18 season.

38-year-old Bearman has made 100 Ospreys appearances and 77 for Newport Gwent Dragons while Edwards, 36, has made 90 appearances for the Scarlets.

The Ironmen have been watching Bearman for the last year, hoping to sign him as a player and coach.

Bearman told the BBC in January he knew he was last phase of his Ospreys career with his contract finishing this term.

''I'm kicking around for games now, for when there's injuries and things like that," Bearman said.

"Am I happy doing that? Not really because I always want to play but sometimes you've got to bow out."