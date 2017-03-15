Nathan Charles: Australia hooker joins Bath until end of season

Nathan Charles will provide cover, with Tom Dunn one of three Bath hookers currently sidelined

Bath have signed Australia international hooker Nathan Charles on a deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who has cystic fibrosis, has won four caps for his country and recently had a spell with French Top 14 side Clermont.

He has spent most of his career with Western Force in his homeland, but had a six-week stint at Gloucester in 2011.

"I'm ready to hit the ground running in what is a crucial few weeks in Europe and the Premiership," Charles said.

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder added: "After losing three hookers in the last month, we're really fortunate to be able to bring in someone of Nathan's calibre."