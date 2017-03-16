England side can surpass 1992 team says Will Carling

The 1992 England team before they beat Wales 24-0 at Twickenham to secure back-to-back Grand Slams

Six Nations: Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: 18 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on Radio 5 live and on the BBC Sport website.

The current England side will eclipse the 1992 team if they match their achievement of back-to-back Grand Slams, says ex-captain Will Carling.

Eddie Jones' team face Ireland on Saturday seeking a second Grand Slam in a row - a feat last achieved by England during the Five Nations 25 years ago.

Carling, who captained England in both 1991 and 1992, said it would be an "exceptional" achievement.

"We are just left in the wake," he told BBC 5 live's Six Nations preview show.

"They went to Australia and won 3-0, never achieved before by England.

"They've then put together back-to-back Grand Slams and a world-record run. It would be a massive achievement."

Media playback is not supported on this device 1992 v 2017: Carling selects combined XV

England thrashed Scotland 61-21 on Sunday to retain their Six Nations title and equal New Zealand's world record of 18 consecutive Test wins.

Victory in Dublin would mean they become the first team to secure back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations era.

Only three England sides have won consecutive Grand Slams, and all occurred before the introduction of Italy in 2000. France were the last side to accomplish the feat in 1998.

Carling, who won 72 caps - 59 as captain - is surprised it has taken England so long to stand on the cusp of making history.

"I think I'm disappointed in how few Grand Slams England have won in the past 10-15 years," he said.

"Look at the resources England have, the number of players and the financial clout. England should do better.

"Don't expect us to do it on an annual basis but we should be doing it a few times a decade."

The 51-year-old does believe, however, that Jones' team are capable of surpassing the 2003 World Cup winners as England's best.

"It's all out there in front of them and there are not many teams that have the chance to better Martin Johnson's," he said.

"They could. It's about delivering."