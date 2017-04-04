Mike Ford replaced by Richard Cockerill as Toulon boss until end of season
Ex-Bath boss Mike Ford has left his role as Toulon's head coach, with former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill replacing him until the end of the season.
Former England defence coach Ford, 51, only joined the French club in October.
He brought Cockerill in to work with him after the latter was sacked by Leicester in January.
The ex-England hooker will take charge until the end of the season before leaving to become Edinburgh boss.
It was announced last month that Ford would be leaving the post at the end of the season, to be replaced by Fabien Galthie.
But after the three-time European champions were knocked out of the Champions Cup in the quarter-finals by Clermont on Sunday, Toulon have decided to bring forward his departure.
Cockerill will be assisted by forwards coach Marc Dal Maso.
