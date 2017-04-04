Close menu

Mike Ford replaced by Richard Cockerill as Toulon boss until end of season

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments80

Mike Ford and Richard Cockerill
Ford (right) was appointed Toulon head coach in October, having initially joined as backs coach in September

Ex-Bath boss Mike Ford has left his role as Toulon's head coach, with former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill replacing him until the end of the season.

Former England defence coach Ford, 51, only joined the French club in October.

He brought Cockerill in to work with him after the latter was sacked by Leicester in January.

The ex-England hooker will take charge until the end of the season before leaving to become Edinburgh boss.

It was announced last month that Ford would be leaving the post at the end of the season, to be replaced by Fabien Galthie.

But after the three-time European champions were knocked out of the Champions Cup in the quarter-finals by Clermont on Sunday, Toulon have decided to bring forward his departure.

Cockerill will be assisted by forwards coach Marc Dal Maso.

  • Comment posted by User0179626629, at 11:27 4 Apr 2017

    5. anual percentage rating

    As I have mentioned before on these pathetic sports HYS: Rugby, like all sports, is of absolutely no value
    ___

    Which is exactly the same as your ridiculous comment. No value. No intelligence and probably, no legitimate parentage.

  • Comment posted by gj, at 12:12 4 Apr 2017

    "5. anual percentage rating

    As I have mentioned before on these pathetic sports HYS: Rugby, like all sports, is of absolutely no value"
    ___
    Firstly, if you are not interested in rugby, and you are reading this article, you clearly have too much time on your hands.
    Secondly, 'anual" is more closely related to issues of the anus than those pertaining to a yearly timeframe.

  • Comment posted by User0485755203, at 11:15 4 Apr 2017

    The culture at Toulon does not appear to be one that generates trust or team spirit under pressure. It's essentially a group of one time greats on their last hurrah. No criticism - who wouldn't take the money, weather, food, adulation etc etc

  • Comment posted by Guy Fawkes, at 11:08 4 Apr 2017

    You'd have to be living in solitary confinement not to have seen this coming a mile off through thick fog.

  • Comment posted by MrQ, at 11:25 4 Apr 2017

    I spose if rugby, which is a great game, was a 'sport' it would involve rolling around on the ground as soon as someone else came within spitting distance...

  • Comment posted by Munster, at 12:42 5 Apr 2017

    44. Posted by TheProphetEnoch

    "Who will ever forget his utter disrespect for the All Black haka in 1997. Dreadful man, truly dreadful."

    Grow up ! Who judges anyone on their reaction to a folk dance?

  • Comment posted by ACDC, at 12:24 4 Apr 2017

    It must be tough trying to work with Boudjellal, a man who sees Toulon as his own personal fantasy rugby team.

    It's odd that people call rugby a non sport and of 'no value'......rugby teaches the values of respect for referees, respect for your opponents, respect of the game, respect of away fans...

    ...from this perspective I think we know which game doesn't 'add value'

  • Comment posted by MrQ, at 11:55 4 Apr 2017

    The trouble is, Toulon is owned by a man who thinks he owns a premier league soccer club. All the neutrals in France and beyond would have cheered Clermont's victory.

  • Comment posted by Edmund Dantes, at 20:27 4 Apr 2017

    Toulon is Mourad Boudjellal's train set and he decides who plays with it. Mike Ford is the scapegoat again after Bruce Craig decided he couldn't play with his train set at Bath.
    Unfortunately Rugby Union gets more like football every day.

  • Comment posted by MoonInUranus, at 12:11 4 Apr 2017

    8. NeilT
    Odds on Cockers lasting until the end of next season?
    ----

    Galthie is already lined up for next season - it's in the article.

    When he arrives I think that'll make 5 head coaches in just over a year - is it any wonder they aren't progressing.

  • Comment posted by Jonesy, at 11:47 4 Apr 2017

    Toloun going backwards now,what a silly appointment

  • Comment posted by Daibach, at 14:54 4 Apr 2017

    Suftum 1....Leinster/Ireland just as guilty of importing players ,Bent,Strauss,Kirchner,Gibson Park,Triggs,Nacewa,CJ Stander,Bleyendaal.......all home bred Irish players??!!

  • Comment posted by eggman, at 11:32 4 Apr 2017

    Best of luck Cockers!

  • Comment posted by NeilT, at 12:44 4 Apr 2017

    @MoonInUranus (#14): thanks for pointing that out, and apologies. I have just downvoted my own comment, which might be a first...

  • Comment posted by BluesBath, at 19:17 4 Apr 2017

    Toulon were failing before Ford came along and Bath are still struggling without him. I think he's a very unfortunate scapegoat. He'll probably be at Northampton next

  • Comment posted by ovalball, at 21:04 4 Apr 2017

    I bet the Welsh RFU put in a complaint about this

    they complain about everything else

  • Comment posted by User0302385138, at 11:22 4 Apr 2017

    Poor Mike Ford! It hasn't been his year!

  • Comment posted by He who shall remain nameless, at 13:08 4 Apr 2017

    I Mourad is re-arranging the deckchairs on his own personal Titanic!

  • Comment posted by User0179626629, at 06:50 5 Apr 2017

    32. Posted by Paapaa
    on
    4 Apr 2017 13:26

    "@19. With in 6 months of joining Leinster, the best attaching side in Europe"
    __

    'Attaching'?

    PMSL. Ironic considering you appear to attach your 'special' brand of idiocy to as many articles as you can on this forum.

  • Comment posted by mike, at 16:37 4 Apr 2017

    Well you have to feel for Ford, Toulon are in a massive crisis but its all their own doing i'm afraid. You can buy brief success but there is no culture in the French game just money, it's never worked in soccer why would it work in Rugby? Toulon had their turn just as Newcastle did right at the start of professional rugby when they bought class. the question is, where now Toulon (and Ford)

