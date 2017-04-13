Matt O'Connor: Leicester Tigers head coach believes Premiership experience will pay off

Matt O'Connor is back at Welford Road, having coached there between 2010 and 2013

Matt O'Connor believes he will fit back into the Premiership seamlessly as he prepares for his first home game in full charge of Leicester Tigers.

The Australian won three league titles as a Tigers coach, working under former director of rugby Richard Cockerill.

"I cut my teeth in the Premiership," O'Connor told BBC Radio Leicester ahead of Newcastle's visit to Welford Road.

"I've got a good understanding of what is required in this part of the world to win trophies."

O'Connor, 46, coached at Leicester between 2010 and 2013, before leaving to take the top job at Leinster and subsequently going to work for Queensland Reds and Tonga.

He has now returned to replace Aaron Mauger, who had succeeded Cockerill in January.

"It is fantastic to be back," O'Connor said.

"I've got nothing but fond memories of the years spent here previously and I'm really looking forward to starting that legacy up again, hopefully.

"To be a part of one of the most successful rugby clubs in the world again was a fantastic opportunity too good not to pursue."

O'Connor has been given his old job title of head coach, but this time will take full charge of team affairs, with the club changing the coaching structure in the absence of a director of rugby.

And he believes the players now need to take this as a fresh start as they fight Bath for a top-four spot.

He said: "I think given the story of the season and the different philosophies that have been significant in the group there is a bit of clarity that needs to be brought.

"If we adjust a few of the things that we are doing on both sides of the ball I think it is an exciting three games and everything to play for."