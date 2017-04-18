Cornish Pirates: Jake Parker and Alex Dancer among five to leave

Cornish Pirates finished sixth in the Championship this season, three points from the final play-off spot

Back-row Jake Parker and centre Alex Dancer are among five players to leave Championship side Cornish Pirates.

The pair have been at the club for four seasons, with Parker playing 80 times and Dancer making 61 appearances.

Former Exeter Chiefs wing Jack Arnott has agreed to join National One side Plymouth Albion, having scored 16 tries in two campaigns at the Mennaye.

Prop Luke Chapman and Edd Pascoe have also departed, while hooker Rob Elloway announced his retirement in February.

Pirates coach Gavin Cattle said: "At the end of a season there's always going to be outgoing and incoming players, however I just want to acknowledge the five for their efforts and thank each one of them."

The Cornish side have 24 players signed on for next the 2017-18 campaign, with Cattle saying he is happy with how his squad is shaping up.