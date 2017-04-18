Close menu

British & Irish Lions: Dylan Hartley set to miss out, Jamie Roberts in line for inclusion

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dylan Hartley
Hartley was named in the original Lions squad in 2013 but missed the tour after being handed an 11-week ban
British and Irish Lions 2017



England captain Dylan Hartley is set to miss out on selection for the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

Despite leading England to back-to-back Six Nations titles, Hartley is expected to be overlooked for one of the three hooker spots for this summer.

Wales' Sam Warburton is set to be confirmed as Lions captain for the second time, while Welsh centre Jamie Roberts is set to be a shock inclusion.

Lions coach Warren Gatland will name his squad at 12:00 BST on Wednesday.

Gatland and his coaches met for a final selection meeting on Tuesday, and about 40 players are now expected to be named.

If his omission is confirmed, Hartley will become the third England captain in succession to miss out on Lions selection, after Steve Borthwick in 2009 and Chris Robshaw in 2013.

The 31-year-old was picked for the tour of Australia four years ago, but was suspended before the series after swearing at an official.

Hartley's compatriot Jamie George, Ireland's Rory Best, and Wales' Ken Owens are expected to fill the three hooker berths.

Despite finishing fifth in the Six Nations, Wales are understood to have more than 10 players in the squad, with hard-running centre Roberts, 30, a surprise late addition having started on the bench in all five matches in this year's Six Nations.

However, Scotland's representation is likely to be limited to full-back Stuart Hogg, and one of Tommy Seymour or Sean Maitland on the wing.

Northampton hooker Hartley, whose chances were rated at 50-50 on Monday, would become the latest in a list of shock English exclusions.

Fellow Six Nations winners Joe Launchbury, James Haskell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph and Mike Brown are also in danger of missing out.

Lions tour to New Zealand - fixtures
June 3 - Provincial Union Team, Whangarei
June 7 - Blues, Auckland
June 10 - Crusaders, Christchurch
June 13 - Highlanders, Dunedin
June 17 - Maori All Blacks, Rotorua
June 20 - Chiefs, Hamilton
June 24 - All Blacks, Auckland
June 27 - Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 - All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 - All Blacks, Auckland

Punch-ups, partying & cuddly toys

Comments



These comments are now closed.



  • Comment posted by U1374627190, at 23:41 18 Apr 2017

    The selection tomorrow at this rate is potentially about to be as bad if not worse than what happened on 2005 tour. I'm sorry but if Roberts is picked ahead of Joseph, launchbury doesn't go and Scotland get only two players then I've lost all faith in the lions as it will look we're selecting meatheads over innovation against AB (which won't work)

  • Comment posted by U16585735, at 23:59 18 Apr 2017

    So Scotland beat Ireland and hammer Wales but have possibly only 2 players selected. Yup, that makes sense!

  • Comment posted by BlowTheWhistle, at 00:47 19 Apr 2017

    Jamie Roberts - Ha ha ha hah ah a ha ha ha ha ha

    Seriously - he must be 10th in line

  • Comment posted by morebalanceplease, at 05:08 19 Apr 2017

    Panic over! The leak was the 2013 squad list.

  • Comment posted by U16668842, at 23:28 18 Apr 2017

    If all these leaks are true we are going to require a full disclosure of Gatlands financial relationship with the WRU. He must be on some sort of bonus per Welshman selected, possibly disguised as lump sum at the end of his contract.
    We should be told.

  • Comment posted by Live in hope, at 07:31 19 Apr 2017

    I'm shocked. Even when Scotland's been rubbish over the last 15 years we've had far more; now we're ranked 5th in the world, had the best attacking stats in the 6 nations, scored far more tries than Ireland and Wales, beat Wales comfortably, showed incredible calm to shut our Ireland and Hogg is our only player. I'm sorry, that just can't be right.

  • Comment posted by U16119413, at 09:17 19 Apr 2017

    Team is out!
    15 Half penny
    14 Gavin Henson
    13 Scot Quinnell
    12 Jamie Roberts
    11 Yaya(n) Evans
    10 Gary Owens
    9 JPR Williams
    8 Eddie Butler
    7. Warburton
    6. Warburton (he's that good)
    5. Charlotte church
    4. AWJ
    3. Dylan Thomas
    2. Catherine Zeta Jones
    1. A Bevan

  • Comment posted by Magic_Dragon, at 00:26 19 Apr 2017

    @ 28, 5-5????? We'll be lucky to get 1-9 if Gatlands creativity amounts to picking Roberts. I've gone off him for a while as Welsh coach, it would be a disgrace if Scotland only have 1 or 2 going and we have the same number as the English.

  • Comment posted by Dean, at 00:21 19 Apr 2017

    I'm Welsh - Gatland is choosing far too many Welsh players. And Howley is a sub-standard attack coach. It looks like a truck-it-up-the-middle game plan, with a kick-it-and-chase-it subtlety, allied to a kick-it-and-tackle surprise strategy.
    It'll be 3-0 to NZ. The Lions will be embarrassed overall, playing a contact based game and being run ragged.

  • Comment posted by Huggie, at 23:17 18 Apr 2017

    Here's a thought. Why not wait and see? Rather than just rambling on and on about the latest rumours about who is and isn't going.

    Don't need 5 stories everyday about which player is going and whose missing out. We'll find out soon.

  • Comment posted by Fencesitter, at 03:04 19 Apr 2017

    I'm not surprised at a few England players missing due to relatively poor form (in spite of wins) during the 6N, or injuries.

    What I am surprised about is all these rumours, if true. It shows that Welsh players are being picked on reputation rather than form, over some great Irish and Scottish players that are on good form.

  • Comment posted by Tom, at 00:12 19 Apr 2017

    If Roberts makes it in it is all too indicative of the tactical direction Gatland wants to go down. If he's too indecisive to stick to 37 and is going for 40, it is demonstrative of a lack of clear thinking. 3-0 to NZ, 5-5 overall would be a miracle. I was so, so looking forward to seeing a dynamic, attacking, skilled Lions team. Gatland doesn't have that in him. Still be cheering them on though!

  • Comment posted by ModestPete, at 00:17 19 Apr 2017

    If all this true then Gatland is exactly what I thought he was and hoped he wasn't. At least New Zealand'll be worth watching.

  • Comment posted by jsh8w, at 23:17 18 Apr 2017

    I think there is a fair argument for this. Hartley's form hasn't been great and you can argue that George, Owens and Best are ahead of him. Leaving Launchbury and Joseph out on the other hand though... no argument whatsoever in my opinion.

  • Comment posted by U15643920, at 07:44 19 Apr 2017

    As usual it's going to be a Welsh stitch up even though they came 5th in the 6N.

    Gatland has made Lion's selection a joke.

  • Comment posted by davey bones, at 09:15 19 Apr 2017

    Did we expect anything else from WG? He picked.a disproportionate amount of undeserving Welsh players last time and will do the same again. It's a shame for the more deserving players. WG, has quickly forgotten just how useless Wales were in the Six Nations.

  • Comment posted by Bravo, at 00:23 19 Apr 2017

    Pick the best of the best, I agree Hartley should not make the cut. However a big question over Roberts, there are better centres playing on top form.

  • Comment posted by Deckard69, at 09:26 19 Apr 2017

    1 or maybe 2 Scots where Wales get at least 10. Total disgrace.

  • Comment posted by Megjhn, at 09:10 19 Apr 2017

    171 gpilley

    Spot on re Scotland

    Ireland get the plaudits for one good game, Scotland get condemned on the basis of one bad game, Eng's winning of the 6Ns is dismissed and Wales are treated as if they won/should have won the 6Ns

  • Comment posted by gpilley, at 09:04 19 Apr 2017

    @156 scotland had 1 bad game it happens to all developing teams see Englands 30-3 loss to Wales. Scotland put 20 unanswered points on Wales in the second half. Beat Ireland, thrashed Italy and came very close in France with injuries being the main issue. They played better rugby than the Welsh and that should be shown in the selection. WG is bias so there will be a strong Welsh group. Nepotism.

