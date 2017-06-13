British and Irish Lions 2017: Guide to players heading to New Zealand
|Date: 3 June-8 July Venue: New Zealand
|Coverage: Live text commentary on every match on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Warren Gatland's squad for the British and Irish Lions Tour of New Zealand this summer.
Full-backs
Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)
Club: Toulon
Age: 28
Lions in 2013 and 2009
Stuart Hogg (Scotland)
Club: Glasgow Warriors
Age: 24
Lions in 2013
*will miss the remainder of the tour after sustaining a facial fracture in the match against Crusaders on 10 June
Liam Williams (Wales - also wing)
Club: Scarlets
Age: 26
Lions debutant
Wings
Elliot Daly (England - also centre, full-back)
Club: Wasps
Age: 24
Lions debutant
George North (Wales)
Club: Northampton
Age: 25
Lions in 2013
Jack Nowell (England)
Club: Exeter Chiefs
Age: 24
Lions debutant
Tommy Seymour (Scotland)
Club: Glasgow Warriors
Age: 28
Lions debutant
Anthony Watson (England - also full-back)
Club: Bath
Age: 23
Lions debutant
Centres
Jonathan Davies (Wales)
Club: Scarlets
Age: 29
Lions in 2013
Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)
Club: Leinster
Age: 23
Lions debutant
Jonathan Joseph (England)
Club: Bath
Age: 25
Lions debutant
Jared Payne (Ireland - also full-back)
Club: Ulster
Age: 31
Lions debutant
Ben Te'o (England)
Club: Worcester Warriors
Age: 30
Lions debutant
Fly-halves
Dan Biggar (Wales)
Club: Ospreys
Age: 27
Lions debutant
Owen Farrell (England - also centre)
Club: Saracens
Age: 25
Lions in 2013
Jonathan Sexton (Ireland)
Club: Leinster
Age: 31
Lions in 2013
Scrum-halves
Greig Laidlaw (Scotland)*
Club: Gloucester
Age: 31
Lions debutant
*replaced Ben Youngs who withdrew for family reasons
Conor Murray (Ireland)
Club: Munster
Age: 27
Lions in 2013
Rhys Webb (Wales)
Club: Ospreys
Age: 28
Lions debutant
Props
Dan Cole (England)
Club: Leicester Tigers
Age: 29
Lions in 2013
Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)
Club: Leinster
Age: 24
Lions debutant
Joe Marler (England)
Club: Harlequins
Age: 26
Lions debutant
Jack McGrath (Ireland)
Club: Leinster
Age: 27
Lions debutant
Kyle Sinckler (England)
Club: Harlequins
Age: 24
Lions debutant
Mako Vunipola (England)
Club: Saracens
Age: 26
Lions in 2013
Hookers
Rory Best (Ireland)
Club: Ulster
Age: 34
Lions in 2013
Jamie George (England)
Club: Saracens
Age: 26
Lions debutant
Ken Owens (Wales)
Club: Scarlets
Age: 30
Lions debutant
Locks
Iain Henderson (Ireland)
Club: Ulster
Age: 25
Lions debutant
Maro Itoje (England - also back row)
Club: Saracens
Age: 22
Lions debutant
Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)
Club: Ospreys
Age: 31
Lions in 2013 and 2009
George Kruis (England)
Club: Saracens
Age: 27
Lions debutant
Courtney Lawes (England)
Club: Northampton Saints
Age: 28
Lions debutant
Back row
Taulupe Faletau (Wales)
Club: Bath
Age: 26
Lions in 2013
Ross Moriarty (Wales)
Club: Gloucester
Age: 23
*will miss the remainder of the tour due to nerve damage, having not played since the opening game of the tour on 3 June
Sean O'Brien (Ireland)
Club: Leinster
Age: 30
Lions in 2013
Peter O'Mahony (first Test captain, Ireland)
Club: Munster
Age: 27
Lions debutant
CJ Stander (Ireland)
Club: Munster
Age: 27
Lions debutant
Justin Tipuric (Wales)
Club: Ospreys
Age: 27
Lions in 2013
Sam Warburton (tour captain, Wales)
Club: Cardiff Blues
Age: 28
Lions in 2013
Other additions
Allan Dell, Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Gareth Davies and Finn Russell were all called up to reinforce the midweek squad following the win over Maori All Blacks on 17 June.