British & Irish Lions tour 2017: Hogg eager for starting place

Stuart Hogg is targeting a Test starting place after being called up for his second British and Irish Lions tour.

The 24-year-old and Glasgow Warriors team-mate Tommy Seymour, 28 are the only two Scots in Warren Gatland's 41-man squad for the tour of New Zealand.

Hogg toured Australia with the Lions in 2013 but did not feature against the Wallabies.

"The focus for me now is very much on getting that starting jersey," he said.

"I'm very much focussed on the job in hand. There's a couple of games left with Glasgow. I'll hopefully get a starting place there and perform to the best of my ability.

"As soon as the time comes to switch to Lions mode then I'll be doing exactly that.

"I believe I'm in a good position to do it but I'm not going to rest on my laurels, I'm going to work incredibly hard and every opportunity I get I'm going to make the most of it and here's hoping I can get a starting jersey. It's not going to come easy.

"I was chuffed to bits to be there the last time. Looking back, I was sitting behind Leigh Halfpenny so I couldn't really grumble at that, could I?

"These are the reasons why you play rugby, this is the highest level you can possibly go. To get one over on New Zealand in their home patch would be absolutely tremendous.

"I wish it [the tour] was now, if I'm honest."

Hogg impressed during the Six Nations and was voted player of the tournament for the second year running.

"I'm very much excited for the challenges that are coming our way and to be going alongside my good friend Tommy, I'm chuffed for him as well," Hogg told the BBC Sport Scotland Facebook page.

"Tommy's a world-class player and he's fully deserving of his call-up. A hugely exciting few weeks coming up.

"I'm sure Tommy will agree, we've played in very good sides over the last few years - Glasgow competing for trophies, fortunate enough to win [the Pro12] a couple of years ago, and also here at Scotland, we're ever improving.

"It's down to the team-mates for getting us in good positions. We're just hugely honoured to be going to New Zealand."

And Seymour added: "It hasn't sunk in yet. I'm a bit speechless. Amazing feeling. A really proud moment for my family. It's special."