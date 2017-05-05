Pontypridd RFC: Sardis Road pitch given go ahead for RGC 1404 game

Pontypridd are fifth in the Welsh Premiership table

Pontypridd will play RGC 1404 in the Welsh Premiership at Sardis Road on Saturday after the artificial pitch was given the go ahead following testing.

The pitch has undergone tests ever since visiting Merthyr RFC players complained of suffering burns after playing on the 3G surface.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) inspected the playing surface this week.

Full contact rugby will resume at the stadium until the end of the season, when another review will take place.

A club statement said: "A Thursday afternoon pitch inspection at Sardis Road, and consequent ratification from the game's governing bodies, has given the green light for the Pontypridd v RGC Premiership match to be played there on Saturday, 6 May.

"There have been numerous inspections made on the 3G surface at Sardis Road over the past month, and high level discussions up to World Rugby level regarding the use of the artificial pitch."

Pontypridd had made contingency plans to play elsewhere if they are unable to play at their home ground on Saturday.

Training and six-a-side football has recently been allowed but no contact rugby has been played since the Merthyr v RGC 1404 game on 25 March, 2017.