Duhan van der Merwe: Edinburgh sign South African wing from Montpellier

Van der Merwe has scored in each of his three Top 14 matches

Edinburgh have signed South African wing Duhan van der Merwe from French club Montpellier on a two-year deal.

The Springbok age-grade international, 21, joined the Top 14 club in July 2016 on an academy deal after two outings for the Blue Bulls in Super Rugby.

The 6ft 3in, 107kg (16st 9lb) wing has recently broken into the senior side and scored three tries in three games.

"I'm very excited to be joining Edinburgh," said Van der Merwe, who represented South Africa at U20 level.

"It's clear that the club has strong ambitions and I would very much like to play a part in that success.

"I've heard great things about the city and the people. My dealings with the club have already been very positive and I have been made to feel very welcome ahead of my arrival.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to express myself and build my future at Edinburgh."

Incoming Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill, who has observed Van der Merwe during his time in France as interim coach of Toulon, said: "Duhan is a talented young player and has the potential to become a real attacking threat in our backline.

"He's taken his chances at Montpellier in recent weeks so I'm looking forward to seeing him progress even further at Edinburgh."