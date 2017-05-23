Rupert Cooper: Cornish Pirates sign Plymouth Albion back row

Rupert Cooper helped Plymouth Albion finish second in National League One this season

Championship side Cornish Pirates have signed Plymouth Albion back row Rupert Cooper on a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old spent five years in the second tier with Nottingham before joining Albion last summer.

"Given the philosophy and culture that the coaches have created, for me the decision to join is a perfect fit," he told the club website.

"The Pirates are clearly ambitious both on and off the field and I can't wait to get started."