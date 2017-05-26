Sean Maitland: Scotland wing signs new Saracens deal

Maitland, who has won 28 caps for Scotland, joined Saracens in 2016

Scotland international wing Sean Maitland has signed a new contract with Saracens to stay until 2020.

Maitland joined Saracens from London Irish in June 2016 and scored eight tries in 21 games this season.

The 28-year-old former Crusaders and Glasgow player has won 28 Test caps for Scotland, having made his international debut against England in February 2013.

"It's been a great year for me and one that has gone so quickly," he told the club website.

"I feel like my game has improved and that's down to the boys pushing each other on, the coaching that we get here and the mindset of the place."

Saracens finished third in the Premiership this season before losing to Exeter in the play-off semi-finals, but retained the European Champions Cup by beating Clermont Auvergne in the final.