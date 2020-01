England's Tommy Taylor and Nick Schonert out of Argentina tour

Taylor played for England Saxons against South Africa A in June of last year

Tommy Taylor and Nick Schonert have been ruled out of England's two-Test tour of Argentina through injury.

Wasps hooker Taylor sustained a knee ligament injury in training, while Worcester Warriors tighthead prop Schonert has a hand ligament injury.

Another Worcester forward Jack Singleton has been called up to replace Taylor, while Bristol's Jamal Ford-Robinson will come in for Schonert.

Eddie Jones' England side play Argentina on 10 and 17 June.

England squad to tour Argentina:

Forwards: Don Armand (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Will Collier (Harlequins, uncapped), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath, 3 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Dylan Hartley, captain (Northampton Saints, 84 caps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps, 8 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, uncapped), Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 42 caps), Matt Mullan (Wasps, 15 caps), Chris Robshaw, vice-captain (Harlequins, 55 caps), Jamal Ford-Robinson (Bristol, uncapped), Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors, uncapped), Sam Underhill (Bath, uncapped), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)

Backs: Mike Brown - vice-captain (Harlequins, 60 caps), Danny Care - vice-captain (Harlequins, 71 caps), Joe Cokanasiga (London Irish, uncapped), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap), Nathan Earle (Saracens, uncapped), George Ford - vice-captain (Bath, 36 caps), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Sam James (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Alex Lozowski (Saracens, uncapped), Harry Mallinder (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Jonny May (Gloucester, 25 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Marland Yarde (Harlequins, 11 caps)