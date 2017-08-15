Cardiff Blues: Six players re-sign for region including Filise
Cardiff Blues have agreed contract extensions with six players ahead of the new season including veterans Taufa'ao Filise and Matthew Rees.
Brad Thyer, Scott Andrews, Anton Peikrishvili and Lewis Jones have also agreed new deals to remain in Cardiff.
Tongan tight-head Filise, 40, arrived at Cardiff Arms Park in 2006 and has made a record 241 appearances for the region since his arrival.
The Blues' season kicks-off at home to Edinburgh on Friday, 1 September.